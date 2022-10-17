UV Green Lancers and Baby Green Lancers Off to Great Start in Cesafi Hoopwars

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers went off to a great start in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) college and high school basketball after logging huge victories on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The UV Green Lancers and the Baby Green Lancers routed both the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and Baby Warriors, respectively.

The Green Lancers comprised of old and new players from the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U standouts thrashed the USC Warriors men’s basketball, 91-64, in the college division.

Meanwhile, the Baby Green Lancers had a blowout victory against the Baby Warriors, 104-73, in the high school division.

During the game, the Green Lancers’ men’s basketball squad led as many as 27-points in the final period, 88-61, to open their campaign on a superb performance.

Team captain Ted Saga led UV’s scoring with 22 points, while newly-acquired former Consolacion Sarok Weaver forward/center Rovello Robles and ex-Bukidnon Cowboys ace scorer Kent Ivo Salarda scored 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jhoernel Vince Tangkay, the son of well-known Cebuano cager Jercules “Jojo” Tangkay was the lone double-digit scorer for the Warriors with 11 points.

UV needed the first half to adjust in their game after sealing it with a half-point lead, 41-40.

However, the stacked UV roster started to find their groove in the third period when they built a nine-point lead initiated by a three-pointer from Saga which eventually ballooned to an 18-point cushion, 66-48.

In the fourth period, AJ Sacayan, the former Asturias Corn Rancher leading scorer in the PSL nailed a back-to-back three-pointers which stretched the lead to 25 points, 84-59, with 4:14 left.

They eventually grabbed their biggest lead, 88-61, with 1:28 remaining and went on winning the game.

On the other hand, the Baby Green Lancers’ John Dela Torre led the team’s lopsided win against the Baby Warriors with his 20-point outing.

Denislee Sinoy and Marvin Ravelo each scored 10 points. Godwin Zamora tallied 14 as the Baby Warriors’ highest scorer.

PANTHERS EDGE WEBMASTERS

The University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers edged the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 79-68, in the other college division hardcourt action.

Former Consolacion Sarok Weaver Dave Paulo led the Panthers with 20 points, while UC’s Jasper Pacaña had 17 markers.

UCLM had a contrasting outcome compared to the UC Webmasters in their first game after beating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 75-67.

Earl Aguilar tallied 18 markers for UCLM, while Lee Sabanal spoiled his 13-point outing for the losing squad.

