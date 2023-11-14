Visayan Electric Reopens Service Center in Downtown Cebu

Visayan Electric reopens its 6th service center in D. Jakosalem Street in downtown Cebu City to enhance customer convenience and cater to residents in the area.

Open from Mondays to Saturdays, 9 am to 6 pm, the service center offers a range of customer-related services. These include electric bill payments, new applications, account upgrades or downgrades, customer information updates, and enrollment in services like e-billing, Senior Citizen Subsidy, and Lifeline Rate Subsidy. Additionally, the center is equipped to handle customer inquiries, complaints, and process service requests.

Engr. Raul Lucero, the President and COO of Visayan Electric emphasized the significance of the center’s location, stating that it is designed to be accessible to customers residing in the downtown area of Cebu City. This strategic placement aims to ensure that the company’s services are easily within reach for those in the heart of the city.

The new service center is a valuable addition to Visayan Electric’s existing network, complementing other locations in Banawa, Talisay City, Talamban, Mandaue City, and Consolacion. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident, and the expansion of its service center network reflects its dedication to providing efficient and customer-centric solutions across its entire franchise area.

As Visayan Electric continues to prioritize customer needs, this latest initiative underscores its ongoing efforts to deliver accessible, reliable, and customer-centric services to the communities it serves. The company’s focus on expansion suggests a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customer base.

For inquiries and updates please follow www.facebook.com/visayanelectriccompany.

ADVERTORIAL