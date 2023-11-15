Jograd dela Torre, an actor and musician, dies

Singer-comedian Jograd dela Torre, who was best known for co-hosting musical variety show “Superstar” alongside National Artist Nora Aunor and the late German “Kuya Germs” Moreno, has died, his family confirmed.

“Everyone, prayers and love for my brother (dela Torre) who joined with Papa Eddie, Mama Betty, Boy Antoy and Manong Bebot,” Dela Torre’s sister Arlene McCullough announced via her Facebook page on Wednesday, Nov. 15, showing a photo of a candle.

While further details on his death have yet to be disclosed, friends and fellow musicians extended their condolences to Dela Torre’s family and paid tribute to the actor-musician.

Aside from his stint in “Superstar,” Dela Torre also starred in the 1986 film “Okleng Tokleng” and was also the artist behind the political song “Kawatan,” which he sang at the height of the pork barrel scam involving Janet Napoles.

In a July interview with entertainment writer Morly Alinio, Dela Torre revealed he had been struggling with liver disease, for which he was hospitalized several times. At the time, the actor-musician said he still hopes to be given more years to live but that he’s ready if God decides to take him.

“Minsan nga, parang sumusuko na ako dahil inom ako nang inom ng gamot, pero mas masarap mabuhay e kaya gusto ko gumaling,” Dela Torre said. (Sometimes, I feel like giving up because of my medication but it feels good to live so I want to recover.)

/bmjo

READ MORE: Miss Universe Philippines walks that made a mark