Cebu, India business chambers partner for expansion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between two business chambers to foster further collaboration for the expansion of trade and services between countries.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the India Business Forum (IBF) formally executed the signing of the MOU on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

“This [event] would surely opens more avenues for other businesses to partner with us so that we can expand more of the trade between countries,” said Felix Taguiam, the former president of CCCI.

Taguiam, along with Dileep Tiwari, the president of IBF, jointly signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Taguiam mentioned that the signing of the MOU would not only facilitate an expansion of trade and services but could also contribute to the mutual excellence of each country’s services.

More growth

Taguiam added that despite the numerous alterations brought about by the pandemic, particularly in the business sector, he envisions witnessing more growth and increased business dealings as the pandemic recedes.

“We are hoping to seeing more growth, more business dealings together [with business partners],” he said.

Moreover, Taguiam said that the CCCI is open to welcoming more potential partners from other countries in the future.

“Today is the beginning of everything. There will be a series of meetings after this we can probably go outbound trip to India to personally see what they have to apply and make Cebu better,” the former president said.

The ceremonial signing of the MOU marks a substantial stride in fostering collaboration and mutual cooperation between CCCI and IBF.

This partnership will prioritize the development of key sectors, including Agriculture, Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, IT-BPO and Innovative Tech Solutions, and Tourism.

The two-day roadshow commenced on November 14 and 15, featuring a business conference and a business-to-business (B2B) meeting with the Cebu City LGU, regional line agencies, and the Cebu business community.

