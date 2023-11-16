MCWD generators to be deployed to ensure continued water supply during possible weather disturbance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – MCWD generators totaling 74 units will be deployed to ensure a continued distribution of potable water in the event of a total blackout during the expected weather disturbance this week.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) mobilized its emergency response team and disaster risk reduction committee on Thursday, November 16, in anticipation of a storm hitting Cebu this weekend.

The 74 MCWD generators are capable of distributing approximately 61 percent, or about 107,000 cubic meters of [otable water per day.

In a statement released to the local media, MCWD reassured its consumers of its preparedness, acknowledging the potential for wells to be inoperative if the typhoon hits.

In addition to the 74 MCWD generators, the utility also has nine water trucks and two mobile siphon tanks on standby for deployment as needed.

Moreover, MCWD stockpiled essential supplies such as water, food, and medical kits to sustain their operations during the emergency.

They have also established partnerships with local emergency agencies to facilitate a coordinated response in case of a major disaster to provide reliable and safe water services to their community, even during times of crisis.

“In anticipation of the typhoon, kindly store water for household use, as water service interruption may occur due to damage in stub-outs, distribution lines, and increased turbidity of the water supply,” MCWD said.

MCWD also reiterated its promise to minimize the inconvenience its consumers might experience in times of disaster such as typhoons, droughts, etc.

State weather bureau Pagasa said the current rainy condition experienced in Cebu is due to a shear line. Also being tracked by Pagasa is a Low Pressure Area (LPA) east of Mindanao.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP