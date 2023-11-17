Earthquake rocks Cebu on Friday dawn

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook the province of Cebu early Friday, November 17, 2023, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake occurred at 4:28 a.m. at a depth of eight kilometers. Its epicenter was located in Tudela town, according to Phivolcs.

Based on Phivolcs’ scales, the temblor logged Instrumental Intensity III in Ormoc City, Leyte; Instrumental Intensity II in Isabel, Abuyog, Baybay City, and Albuera in Leyte; and Instrumental Intensity I in Talisay City, Cebu.

Baybay City felt the ground movement at Intensity II, state volcanologists also said,

In a previous interview with INQUIRER.net, Phivolcs Science Research Analyst Lara Guianan explained that intensity is based on the ground motion felt by people in the affected area while instrumental intensity is the quake’s strength measured by an intensity meter or scale.

Phivolcs said this earthquake is not expected to cause damage or aftershocks.

