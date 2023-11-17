Filipina beauty queens show support for Michelle Dee

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The queens are rallying behind another queen and we are loving it!

Pageant fans, and beauty queens, are over the moon as Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee gave her all during the preliminary competition.

The 28-year-old stunner graced the stage in a sultry one-piece red bikini, her Mark Bumgarner green evening gown, which was a tribute to her mother Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez. Melanie wore the same shade of green during her coronation night.

Michelle, with her short, dark hair sleeked back, and confidence during her pasarelas, was difficult to not notice.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray were all out in showing their support for Michelle in the comment section on Michelle’s Instagram post.

THE QUEENS HAVE SPOKEN 🩷 👑LOOK: Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, together with Miss World 2013… Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Aside from the two Miss Universe winners of the Philippines, Miss World 2013 Megan Young also showed her support through the comment.

Are you all excited to see what other surprises Michelle has in store for us?

Mark your calendars for November 18, Siloys.

