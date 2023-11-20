RFK Holdings’ Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2 project tops off

RFK Holdings Inc. achieved a significant milestone on November 18, 2023, with the topping-off ceremony for their latest residential development, Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2.

Against the panoramic backdrop of CCLEX and the South Road Properties, the topping-off ceremony was held at Southlight Bloq Rooftop, the amenity deck of Bloq REsidences Sikatuna 2 on the 17th Floor.

It was attended by RFK Holdings executives, partners, guests, and employees. Key partners acknowledged for their crucial role in the success of the project were also present such as Engrs. Merle and Abe Lviar of Partner in Value Improvement, Archt. Ryan Ricardo of Ricardo Design and Architecture, and Engr. Ariel De la Cruz of ADLC Engineering Consultancy.

“We are now closer than ever to realizing our promise of providing affordable condominiums to young professionals without compromising quality. As the project advances, we anticipate unit turnovers to commence by the 3rd Quarter of 2024, marking an exciting step closer to delivering exceptional housing solutions,” shared Mario Eregil, Jr., Project Development Manager of Bloq Residences.

Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2 is the fifth in a series of successful urban condominiums with a unique take on cosmopolitan living experiences tailored to resonate with young entrepreneurs and working millennials.

Since its first project launched in Talamban, Cebu City, in 2014, the Bloq Residences series, developed by RFK Holdings, Inc., has evolved in terms of its offerings.

In its most ambitious project yet, the Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2 tower is 20 storeys high and is poised to be the tallest and largest Bloq Residences. In response to the growing interest by the market, Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2 features 328 units, which include studio units, 2-bedroom units, and loft-style options.

RFK Holdings continue to demonstrate unwavering energy and commitment as Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2 progresses with its construction phases.

To know more about Bloq Residences visit bloqresidences.ph, or email to inquiries@bloq.ph or you may visit the official Facebook and Instagram accounts.