Bohol’s smart province initiative gets boost
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bohol Provincial Government is trying to learn from the Taiwan smart city development experience and see how they can apply these learnings as part of their effort to make Bohol into a smart province.
On Wednesday, November 22, Aumentado shared on his social media page that Taiwan officials led by Shun Jung Tu, a research fellow from the Institute for Information Industry, visited the Bohol Capitol.
The Taiwan official, who was joined by Dennis Paul Raca, Project Manager/Controller of E-Formula, made a presentation of the Taiwan smart city development experience.
Smart cities use complex and interconnected systems that apply new technologies to manage a wide variety of city services more efficiently.
“Tumong sa atong Strategic Change Agenda nga himuon ang Probinsya sa Bohol isip usa ka smart and resilient province, mao nga usa kini ka higayon nga atong matun-an ang mga nagkadaiyang aplikasyon sa bag-ong teknolohiya aron mamahimong hapsay ang kinabuhi sa katawhang Bol-anon,” Aumentado said.
/bmjo
RELATED STORIES
Scientists warn vs ‘smart city’ reclamation in Dumaguete
Danao City opens its doors to more investments
Bohol officials invite Arabs to visit in their province
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.