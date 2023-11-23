Bohol’s smart province initiative gets boost 

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | November 23,2023 - 06:51 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bohol Provincial Government is trying to learn from the Taiwan smart city development experience and see how they can apply these learnings as part of their effort to make Bohol into a smart province.

On Wednesday, November 22, Aumentado shared on his social media page that Taiwan officials led by Shun Jung Tu, a research fellow from the Institute for Information Industry, visited the Bohol Capitol.

The Taiwan official, who was joined by Dennis Paul Raca, Project Manager/Controller of E-Formula, made a presentation of the Taiwan smart city development experience.

Smart cities use complex and interconnected systems that apply new technologies to manage a wide variety of city services more efficiently.

“Tumong sa atong Strategic Change Agenda nga himuon ang Probinsya sa Bohol isip usa ka smart and resilient province, mao nga usa kini ka higayon nga atong matun-an ang mga nagkadaiyang aplikasyon sa bag-ong teknolohiya aron mamahimong hapsay ang kinabuhi sa katawhang Bol-anon,” Aumentado said.

