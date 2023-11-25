Incentives worth P20k for qualified gov’t workers mulled

MANILA, Philippines — Incentives worth P20,000 might be given to qualified government workers, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Friday.

Back in December 2022, the government granted service recognition incentives to qualified employees.

“Lahat ng mga Pilipino ngayon, naghihirap. So, kung ano ‘yung maitulong natin, gagawin natin,” Marcos said in an ambush interview in Taguig city.

(All Filipinos are suffering right now. So, in whatever way we can help, we will do it.)

“So, we’ll see if we can — if giving incentives is actually viable, if it is financially feasible to give,” he told reporters.

The President said the government will have to wait until the end of the fiscal year to see what it can afford to give to its workers.

Department of Budget and Management recently released P69.4 billion for the year-end bonuses and cash incentives of government employees.

