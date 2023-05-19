LET : 10 Cebu grads top March 2023 exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven graduates from Cebu Technological University (CTU) made it to the Top 10 of the recently concluded Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) elementary level.

Fritzie Mae Sarona Unabia, a graduate of the Cebu Technological University Argao campus, finished the licensure exams with flying colors after garnering a rating of 92.20 percent, making her one of the six passers with the highest rating that landed in the Top 1.

Moreover, Vaniza Dayon Entero, an alumna of CTU-Carmen, Chabelita Gallarde, and Ariadne Anne Aniñon Vilvestre, graduates of CTU Moalboal placed eighth with a rating of 90.80 percent.

Jastine Abellanosa Locaylocay of the CTU Main and Erika Cardine Navarra Mendoza of the Cebu Normal University, and Sofia Kristianne de Jesus Surat of St. Louis University, landed in the Top 10 with a rating of 90.40 percent.

Secondary Level

Meanwhile, three Cebu-based graduates landed in the Top 10 of the March 2023 Licensure Examinations for Professional Teachers Secondary Level.

Cebu Normal University alumnus Renz John Bryan Caballero Espinosa ranked fourth after garnering a rating of 92.20 percent.

Reglyn Mae Yburan Ylanan of Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges is No. 8, with a rating of 91.40 percent, while Kent Vincent Cuizon Alburan of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) placed 10th with a rating of 91 percent.

The PRC on Friday also reported that 48,005 secondary teachers out of 102,272 examinees passed the examination given last March 19, 2023 in 37 testing centers nationwide.

