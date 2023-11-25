Kaila Estrada talks about mending relationship with father John Estrada

Actress Kaila Estrada opened up about how she and sister Moira handled growing up with separated parents and how they rebuilt their relationship with their father John Estrada.

Kaila sat down alongside Moira with veteran broadcaster Bernadette Sembrano for the latter’s YouTube vlog. The sisters were asked what it was like to grow up with only their mom, Janice de Belen, raising them.

“We got used to the set-up. As you’re getting older, mas lumalalim ‘yung comprehension mo sa mga bagay bagay. You start to understand that your parents aren’t perfect. They’re just humans. They make mistakes,” explained Kaila.

The 27-year-old actress weighed in that their parents’ separation may have taken a toll on them emotionally, but they have taken responsibility for understanding the situation and their emotions as well.

“It’s different for us children because you hold your parents in such high regard. So ang tendency, you should not expect a lot from them, though it affected us, parang collateral damage rin kami. I guess we have to take responsibility for our traumas. Saka okay naman kami,” narrated Kaila.

When asked if their parents were good individually, the actress revealed that she and her dad have a good relationship now, despite her having been hesitant to let him be back into her life back then.

“Ako, I would say, si Mama, absolutely from the beginning pa lang. Si dad, ngayon. I would say we have such a great relationship with our dad now,” she said.

Kaila continued, “There was a time we were like that din na parang it was difficult for us to allow him back or like let him in kasi personally sakin, I can’t speak for the rest of my siblings, but for me, I feel like at some point naging mapride rin ako.”

“Kaya ko naman, ‘yung sarili ko nung wala ka, so bakit ngayon, ‘yung ganon. Pero after that, parang sabi ko, where will this pride take me, like wala naman patutunguhan ‘yung pride ko?” explained the actress.

Kaila also extended gratitude to her dad for trying to patch things up, especially because it was something that she, as a daughter, had always longed for.

“Siguro kay dad, thank you. Kasi ito ‘yung time na, parang ‘yung relationship namin ngayon kasi, ito ‘yung hinahanap namin noon pa. So, I’m glad we’re at this point in our lives already. Okay talaga kaming lahat. And it really, truly is a blessing. So thank you, because you really made an effort to become close to us,” the actress tearfully concluded.

Kaila as an actress

Kaila is currently gaining praise for her role in Prime Video’s “Linlang” as Sylvia Lualhati. She was also cast in Netflix’s “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

As the actress tries to get out of her parents’ shadow and make a name for herself, Kaila’s upcoming project, the comedy-drama film “Fruitcake,” is something to look forward to.

