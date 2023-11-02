Kaila Estrada earns praises for ‘Linlang’ performance: ‘Nakakaiyak’

Kaila Estrada left viewers in awe after she showcased her acting chops in confrontation scenes with co-stars Kim Chiu and JM de Guzman in their drama series “Linlang.”

In the recent episode of the series, Kaila’s character Sylvia confronted Chiu’s Juliana over the latter’s affair with the former’s husband Alex, portrayed by De Guzman. After exchanging aggressive remarks, Sylvia and Juliana got physical as they slapped and pulled each other’s hairs until Juliana fell to the ground.

Another scene shows Sylvia bursting with anger and in tears while speaking to Alex, vowing to get revenge from him and Juliana.

These scenes were greeted with praises, especially for Kaila, making the series one of the local trending topics on X (formerly Twitter).

Some said that Kaila has proven she got her parents Janice de Belen and John Estrada’s talent in acting, while others expressed hopes that the younger actress’ role—which appears to have died—would return.

Thank you for the kind words everyone 😭🥹❤️ nakakaiyak. My heart is full. — Kaila Estrada (@KAILAestrada) November 2, 2023

Kaila, overwhelmed with the praises, then tweeted, “Thank you for the kind words everyone. Nakakaiyak. My heart is full.”

“Linlang” is directed by FM Reyes and Jojo Saguin. Aside from Kaila, Chiu and De Guzman, the series also stars Maricel Soriano, Paulo Avelino and Ruby Ruiz, among others.

