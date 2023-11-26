470 children in Cebu receive early Christmas gifts from Malacañang

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 470 children from selected shelters and orphan care centers in Cebu received early Christmas gifts from the Office of the President (OP) on Sunday, November 25.

They were also treated to various fun activities and games during their stay at the gymnasium of the Cebu Technological University-Main Campus in Cebu City as part of the second “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya,” a nationwide gift-giving activity initiated by the OP in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Local Government Units (LGU), and the private sector.

Presidential son William Vincent Marcos led the distribution of Christmas gifts to children in Cebu who come from different shelters and youth centers here that are accredited by DSWD.

These include Mandaue City Home for Children, Cebu City Community Scouts, The Children of Cebu Cebu City Sta. Rita Home in Cebu City, Children’s Joy Foundation, Inc., Cebu Hope Center, Inc., Don Bosco Home for Boys, The Lingap Center for Children Toledo City.

The other participants came from the SOS Children’s Village, Children’s Shelter of Cebu, My Refuge House Ministry, Inc. in Naga City, and the Ganaan Children’s Home Foundation in Lapu-Lapu City.

In all, a total of 17, 000 children in the country benefited from the OP’s project that was held in 300 satellite centers on Sunday, DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said.

During the gathering, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered a speech that was streamed live in all of the gift-giving venues, to personality greet the participants.

“Eh, lahat ng ating mga Kabataan ay makaramdam ng Pasko. Dahil alam naman natin—We all know that Christmas is really for the children, and we all have a Merry Christmas when the children have a good Christmas,” he said.

“Nandiyan ang ating mga kabataan at nabibigyan natin. Just for a few days. A very good feeling na silang lahat ay iniisip natin at inaalagaan natin,” the President added.

Marcos was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, at the gift-giving activity in Malacañang that was attended by 1, 000 children.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Lucero said that the project was the national government’s way of showing that it cares for the children.

“Well, una… ang balik sigla, balik sigla though it is an initiative of the office of the President of you notice it’s a gift-giving event or activity. But para sa mga less fortunate so ma-align nato siya sa DSWD because atong mga bata nga ato ge dala diri were the children who are being served by registered, licensed, and accredited institutions by DSWD,” Lucero said.

“This is a good opportunity for the children. Maka kita sila that the government is taking care of them. And the mandate of DSWD to be the lead in social protection is to provide support and intervention to children who have been abandoned, neglected, surrendered, so it’s really aligned,” she added.

Lucero said each of the participants received loot bags that contained items that they could use like towels and pillows.

