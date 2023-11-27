2 consecutive quakes jolt Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — Two succeeding earthquakes hit the municipality of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The first quake occurred at 12:03 p.m. and was recorded at magnitude 3.8, the state seismologist said.

According to Phivolcs, its epicenter was in the waters 207 kilometers (km) southeast of Jose Abad Santos.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 157 km.

Forty-three minutes later, or at 12:46 p.m., a weaker quake recorded at magnitude 2.4 shook the municipality.

The state seismologist said that its epicenter was located 14 km northwest of Jose Abad Santos.

It added that it was also tectonic in origin, with a slightly deeper depth of focus of 176 km.

Phivolcs said it is not expecting any aftershocks or damage to property from both temblors.

No reported or instrumental intensities were recorded from the two quakes, it added.

