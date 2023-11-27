Cesafi: USC women’s team, UC men’s team rule track and field competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters shared the top spot of the podium in the two-day Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) track and field event last weekend, at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) track oval in Mandaue City.

After the two-day competition, USC’s women’s track and field team ruled the distaff side with a whopping 19-gold medals, eight silvers, and three bronzes.

Meanwhile, the Webmasters’ men’s athletics team topped the men’s division with 15 gilts, nine silvers, and five bronzes.

Cesafi track and field final day

In the final day, USC added five more gold medals from their women’s team courtesy of Karen Andrea Manayon (800m women’s), Art Joy Torregosa (5,000m women’s), Shine Cardona (100m women’s), and their women’s relay team that topped the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Their men’s team which finished second in the medal standings grabbed a total of nine gilts, 11 silvers, and seven bronzes. They added one last gold medal on Sunday by ruling the men’s 4x400m relay.

Second to USC in the women’s medal standings was UC with a 5-4-5 (gold-silver-bronze) count, followed by University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) with 0-11-6 haul.

On the other hand, UC’s men’s team capped off the final day with an impressive six-gold medal haul.

Mark Mahinay ruled the 800m and 5,000m men’s long-distance runs to lead UC’s medal hike. Mahinay is also member of the Spectrum Runners Club.

The rest of UC’s gold medalists were Haillie Fiedacan (100m men’s), Vincent Renz Linamas (discus throw men’s), Rick Angelo Sotto (triple jump men’s), and their 4x100m relay men’s.

Their women’s team added two gold medals from Judy Grace Resposo (discus throw) and Crystal Villanueva (triple jump).

Behind UC in the men’s medal standings was USC with a 9-11-7 medal haul, while UCLM was at third with a 1-3-10 count.

High school division

In the high school competition, Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown topped the boys medal standings with 12-8-6 medal count, while UC ruled the girls standings with an 11-10-3 haul.

UC came trailed SMS Boystown at second with their 8-10-3 medal count, followed by USC at third with their 3-3-3 haul.

USC finished second in the girls medal standings with a 9-9-7 haul, while UCLM was at third with a 2-1-2 count.

