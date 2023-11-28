AEBC basketball: Civil Engineers-5/Confix Structural Epoxies extend unbeaten run to 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Civil Engineers-5/Confix Structural Epoxies cruised to their third straight win while remaining undefeated in the ongoing Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2023.

This was after they defeated the Mechanical Engineers-A/Smartbond, 74-62, over the weekend at the CPA gymnasium.

The Civil Engineers-5/Confix Structural Epoxies remain the top team in AEBC Bracket B with their immaculate 3-0 (win-loss) record while inflicting Mechanical Engineers-A/Smartbond’s second loss in three games.

Mon Dico erupted with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists while James Cabardo added 22 points with seven boards and two steals. Wesley Yasi had 15 markers and five assists for the winning squad.

Ivan Deo spoiled his 30-point outing for the Mechanical Engineers, as Jaymar Paimalan and Carl Caramonte combined for 16 points.

In another AEBC game, the Civil Engineers-1/Stopgap improved to a 2-1 (win-loss) record also in bracket B after nipping the Electrical Engineers/Floortek, 77-72, also last weekend.

Lawrence Gayotin had a double-double game of 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Richie Bactol unloaded 20 markers, while Dexy Suico tallied 17 points, and Noriko Benedicto added 10 for the winning squad.

The Civil Engineers-1/Stopgap were trailing by six entering the final period, but they made a huge comeback by scoring 26 points to completely turn the game around and beat the Electrical Engineers/Floortek.

Jethro Enerio scored 13 points for the Electrical Engineers, while Francis Cabyao and Jan Manalili each had 12 points as their team dropped to a 1-2 slate in the AEBC standings.

RELATED STORIES: UAAP:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP