Cebu Daily Newscast: Cesafi final four: USC in, USJ-R out

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) has dropped the hammer on embattled University of San Jose-Recoletos’s (USJ-R) Jaguars player, Evan Jose “EJ” Agbong.

Cesafi officials announced on Friday, December 1, 2023, that all the games played by Agbong are forfeited in the men’s basketball tournament.

Cesafi made the announcement in a written statement signed by Cesafi Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy.

A 26-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed after a wing van hit them while crossing the road in Barangay Looc, Danao City late Thursday evening, November 30, 2023.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Gracel Castro Jayson, single and a resident of Lantaw, Barangay Looc.

Castro was reportedly four months pregnant with a baby boy.

A police report showed that the traffic management office received a radio call from the Disaster Office at around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday about an alleged road accident.

Police here are now looking for two suspects accused of killing a man in Barangay Luz on Friday midnight, December 1, 2023.

The victim was identified as Jeremy del Rosario Ferrer, 43.

The crime reportedly took place in Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Based on initial investigations from the Mabolo Police Station, Ferrer was visiting his neighbor at that time.

Given that the reason for Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla‘s breakup remains vague, some female personalities are being dragged into the narrative, including Andrea Brillantes and now Gillian Vicencio.

Padilla’s cheating allegations started when the rumors sparked alleging that the actor and Brillantes were seen together on multiple occasions.

Now, Vicencio’s name has emerged after internet personality and businessman Xian Gaza went on Facebook Live to talk about KathNiel’s breakup. Gaza being a not so reliable source, fans are handling the issue with a grain of salt.

