Gillian Vicencio gets dragged into KathNiel breakup

By: December 01, 2023
Gillian Vicencio, Kathryn Bernardo & Daniel Padilla

Given that the reason for Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla‘s breakup remains vague, some female personalities are being dragged into the narrative, including Andrea Brillantes and now Gillian Vicencio.

Padilla’s cheating allegations started when the rumors sparked alleging that the actor and Brillantes were seen together on multiple occasions.

Now, Vicencio’s name has emerged after internet personality and businessman Xian Gaza went on Facebook Live to talk about KathNiel’s breakup. Gaza being a not so reliable source, fans are handling the issue with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, many netizens defended Vicencio and noted that Bernardo is still following her co-star on Instagram, and the two were seen interacting for the promotion of their movie, A Very Good Girl.

Gillian Vicencio’s response to the issue

In August, Vicencio appeared on “Marites University” and first weighed in on the issue of getting linked to the Kapamilya actor. The actress stood firm and said there was no truth to the allegation.

“Actually, guys, wala po talaga. Magtotropa po talaga kaming apat. Kami po ‘yung sobrang naging solid. Kami ‘yung nagba-bonding-bonding. So hindi ko talaga alam saan nanggagaling ‘yung mga sabi sabi,” said Vicencio.

The “Eerie” actress emphasized that she and Bernardo are close, given how kind the actress is to her co-workers: “Sobrang welcoming po ni ‘Ate’ Kath. Sobrang approachable niya talagang ma-alaga po siya sa mga ka-work niya,” she said.

Other social media users are pointing out that Brillantes’ camp is trying to divert attention from the “Kadenang Ginto” star, which is why they are floating the name of another female celebrity.

According to some eagle-eyed fans, Bernardo’s celebrity friends Chie Filomeno, Dominic Roque and Sachzna Lapara were seen watching Xian Gaza live. Accordingly, Sofia Andres also posted a diamond on her Instagram story, making fans wonder if it was a hint or reference to the Brillantes surname.

