Fans look back on PH’s biggest love teams amid breakup season

After the confirmation of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s breakup, fans were pushed to look back on KathNiel’s relationship timeline and on every love team that graced Philippine television.

Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion; Claudine Barretto and Rico Yan; and Dawn Zulueta and Richard Gomez are some of the love teams that became a staple in local pop culture. They showed the beauty of being in a tandem but also the downside of it.

The current generation of love teams, mainly KathNiel; Nadine Lustre and James Reid as JaDin; and Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil as LizQuen, among others, are now experiencing the same downfall as the love teams that came before them.

3 big love teams in the ph – kathniel, jadine, lizquen – from reel to real and now they are back to being either strangers or friends again 😭

It’s officially the end of an era for the country’s biggest love teams. JaDine and KathNiel have broken up.

LizQuen has decided to go in separate ways in terms of their careers.

Love teams’ breakup timeline

Lustre and Reid were the first couple to call it quits in January, although they did not confirm the cheating allegations. Not long after, Reid got into a relationship with Issa Pressman, the woman who was allegedly the third party causing JaDine’s separation.

Meanwhile, in May, the duo of Soberano and Gil made headlines when the actress’ former manager, Ogie Diaz, revealed that the two had already separated. However, both actors have not confirmed the rumor and have been seen together on multiple occasions, not to mention the times they have mentioned each other in recent interviews.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Bernardo and Padilla rocked the local entertainment industry after they each posted a lengthy message on their respective Instagram accounts confirming their long-rumored breakup.

Netizens are calling the current situation the end of an era for the country’s biggest love teams. Fans are mourning and saying that they are witnessing their childhood come to an end as they see the couples that they grew up with going their separate ways.

“Here’s the thing: Kathniel’s breakup resonated with many people, even non-fans, because they grew up with us in those 11 years. It’s the realization that childhood is over, and some things are not happy ever after. Magic hours are not forever,” wrote X user @ChrsCrtz.

Here's the thing: the reason why Kathniel's breakup resonated with a lot of people, even non-fans, is because they grew up with us in those 11 years. It's the realization that childhood is over, and some things are not happy-ever-after. Magic hours are not forever.

“Bilang fan ng filipino romcom films, nagtapos na talaga ang yugto ng love teams ng ating henerasyon. Dito ko rin napagtanto na, oo nga, bihira ang nagkakatuluyan talaga. Gaya ng mga tambalang sharon-gabby, marvin-jolina, babalik-balikan na lamang natin sila gamit ang pelikula,” expressed @diesisyete.

bilang fan ng filipino romcom films, nagtapos na talaga ang yugto ng love teams ng ating henerasyon. dito ko rin napagtanto na, oo nga, bihira ang nagkakatuluyan talaga. gaya ng mga tambalang sharon-gabby, marvin-jolina, babalik-balikan na lamang natin sila gamit ang pelikula.

As present, the love teams of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano as DonBelle; Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin as FranSeth; and Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada as KDLex are trying to hold the fort for Philippine show biz.

Parang loveteam trio dati. Kathniel , LizQuen & Jadine 🥺😍💕#FranSeth

