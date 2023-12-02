7 men who intervened in Lapu-Lapu demolition freed on bail
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The seven individuals, who were arrested after intervening in the demolition of 39 houses in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, were already released after they posted bail.
Among those who were arrested were Howell Villacrucis, Secretary General of AMA Sugbo KMU; Kei Galon, Chairperson sa Anakbayan Cebu; Dev Opo, member of Anakbayan Lapu-Lapu; and four residents of Casia, Bankal, Lito Padillon, Cris Gabutan, Marjhun Amoroto, and Belt Sasar. The four were said to be members of Casia Matab-ang Residents’ Association (CAMARA),
The seven were charged with Alarm and Scandal and Simple Disobedience.
“Human sa tulo ka adlaw nga pagkabilango, nakagawas na ang Bankal 7 nga gisikop sa PNP samtang nagresponde ug nagbarikada sa kinalit-kalit, kwestyonable, ug bangis nga demolisyon nga gipahigayon sa tinipong pwersa sa SWAT, PNP, ug Demolition team sa niaging Nobyembre 28 ug 29,” AMA Sugbo-KMU said in a statement.
Tensions between the residents and the demolition team were observed after some homeowners resisted the demolition order, saying they hadn’t received any notice from the court.
The police earlier explained that they only followed the court order by coordinating with the court’s sheriff.
Each arrested individual posted bail of P3,000. Some of them were released on November 30 and December 1.
