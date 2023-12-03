USPF finishes Cesafi high school volleyball tilt with double bronze

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers wrapped up their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school volleyball campaign with two bronzes.

This was after USPF’s girls and boys’ squads won each of their battle-for-third against the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, respectively.

In the girls division, USPF needed to endure four sets against the equally determined Baby Webmasters before earning the bronze with the total scores of 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, and 25-14.

USPF girls team of head coach Yolly Rizarri won the first set, 25-19, but UC retaliated with a 19-25 second set win after the former suffered from their own unforced errors.

However, USPF remained composed despite UC breathing down their necks in the third set to eke out a 25-23 close win. They finished off the Baby Webmasters in the lopsided fourth set where they led as many as 10 points, 24-14, before wrapping it up with a nine point cushion 25-14.

USPF’s girls team was composed of Akeyla Janine Bartolabac, Jonnabel Ignario, Allaizah Belle Gallarde, Michelle Sarona, Paula Erika Pulvera, Niña Elysha Ybao, Mary Grace Melendres, Angeline Delos Santos, Alanna Pepito, Angelica Faith Salvador, Mabella Amolo, and Siash Nicole Obera.

In the boys division, USPF also fought for four sets against the Magis Eagles.

They bounced back strong after losing the first set, 18-25. They beat the Magis Eagles in three grueling sets, 25-18, 25-19, and 25-21, to finish third in the tournament.

The team was manned by head coach Cecil Jotojot with players composed of Charles Kenyon Emboy, Vennie Paul Ceballos, Jann Andre Saavedra, Mark Jun Rosales, Coby Alexander Vicedo, Karl Corrigedor, Maui Kyle Monceda, Earl MJ Romagos, Luis Rebusquillo, Rhyz Matthew Duran, Chanriel Fuente, Vince Laresma, Macky Padilla, and Rhian Soroño.

