Year-End Extravaganza: JPARK’s Mega Sale with Incredible Discounts!

Cebu City—JPark Island Resort and Waterpark is holding a major year-end sale at the Gallery of Ayala Center Cebu, running from December 1 to 3, 2023. The sale offers guests a chance to purchase room vouchers at massively reduced prices, as well as vouchers for dining outlets and other park attractions.

Gift yourselves or your loved ones an experience like no other and enjoy exceptional savings at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark’s year-end sale.

Guests may pick all nine different types, with vouchers offering 50% or more discounts off published room rates. Deluxe rooms are being sold at P8,500 net per night for one voucher, or P8,000 per night for two, or even as low as P7,200 each for five vouchers. Similar deals apply for Deluxe Ocean View rooms, the Mactan Suite, and the Mactan Suite Ocean View. Single- or double-voucher deals are also available for the massive Cebu Suite and Cebu Suite Ocean View and the Pororo Suites, which is a hit among young guests. Even the Pool Villas are being offered at a discounted rate of P15,500, from the usual P26,500. All vouchers come with free breakfast buffets for two adults and two children, along with access to the waterpark and the gym. Special inclusions are available for guests staying at the Pororo Suites or the Pool Villas.

Spread out over close to 20 hectares fronting the ocean, JPark Island Resort and Waterpark offers plenty of leisurely activities for its guests. For those who opt not to stay overnight, guests may also avail of day-use vouchers with access to the waterpark and P1,500 worth of F&B credits, all at only P2,000. One may also buy 10 dinner buffet vouchers for only P13,000 net (instead of P22,000).

Another highlight of the year-end sale is the membership to the Lifestyle Club. Lifestyle Members are given a booklet of vouchers for freebies and special discounts, but those who register at Ayala Center Cebu can get one free Mactan Suite with an ocean view. And all that is at only P25,000 for individuals and P50,000 for families (with two Mactan suites with ocean views). Special freebies and rewards are also available on-site, especially for early birds. The first ten to buy a minimum of P20,000 can win an additional free room.

All vouchers are valid throughout December 2023 up until December 2024. Gift yourselves or your loved ones an experience like no other and enjoy exceptional savings at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark’s year-end sale.

ADVERTORIAL

