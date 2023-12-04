Diamond Suites & Residences Spreads the Holiday Cheer

Diamond Suites & Residences celebrates its passion for customers with the lighting of its crimson red Christmas tree and one-of-a-kind European-style cocktail feast.

For inquiries about AppleOne Properties Inc., please call (032) 266 2307 or email to inquire@api.com.ph.

Marking the momentous tree-lighting event are Operations Manager Jocelyn Go, Asset Manager for Hotels Samantha Manigsaca, General Manager Katherine Angala, Director of Sales and Marketing Angela Emphasis, Sales Manager Sarah Sorbito and Executive Chef John Rafael Flores.

“The flashy red Christmas tree signifies our throbbing passion for life,” said General Manager Katherine Angala.

The premier business hotel aims to spread holiday cheer to guests as they dine and relax from their work. The hotel features 11 kinds of cocktail bites inspired by Europe made by Executive Chef John Rafael Flores.

Some of the menu includes Croquetas inspired from Spain, the Carbonara Souffle adapted from Italy and the Chicken Terrine from France.

Apart from the cocktail feast, Diamond Suites also welcomed Apple One Group Asset Manager for Hotels, Samantha Manigsaca who shared that their newest business and lifestyle center, Mahi, will be opening next year in Mez 1, Lapu-lapu City which features five office floors, a mall and a 9-floor hotel.

