Stylish, modern weddings ala mode by Diamond Suites

Weddings become a stylish and delectable fête at Diamond Suites. Find out about wedding packages or book a city hotel stay for as low as Php 2,640/room night. Visit Diamond Suites in Kasalan at Kotilyon 2023 on June 30 to July 2, Friday to Sunday, at Ayala Center Cebu.

The hotel begins forever with a wedding reception that encapsulates modern sensibilities. First and foremost is an ideal location, conveniently within Cebu’s premier business district, and bold designs in aesthetics, and modern preferences in dining.

Menus comprise wide and sumptuous buffet sets in Asian or Western cuisine, and include modern touches with the couple’s choice of d’oeuvres or grazing table, alongside two hours of flowing cocktails.

Diamond Suites is a premier business hotel located across the Cebu Business Park, at No. 8 Apitong cor. Escario Sts., Cebu City. Within the property are 102 indulgent guestrooms, 3 dining outlets, and function spaces for business and social gatherings.

For more information, call Maitah at (0966) 182-6655 or visit Diamond Suites & Residences on Facebook @DiamondSuitesCebu.