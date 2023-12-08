Mandaue City earns first Central Visayas certification for CBDRP

By: Mary Rose S. Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | December 08,2023 - 06:32 AM

Mandaue City hall.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City is poised to become the first local government unit in Central Visayas with a certified Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) endorsed by the Department of Health.

Lawyer Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, the head of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Prevention Office (MCSAPO), announced that the certificate would be awarded on Monday, Dec. 11.

Manzano explained that the Department of Health considered several factors during the assessment on November 30, including the capacity of personnel, completion of necessary training, implementation of anti-drug programs, and the facility’s ability to ensure a proper flow of patients from one step to another.

“I think, although nakahibaw na ta sa capacity nato, sa qualities sa atoang program, nice pod  siya kay it solidifies the program, and solidifies the effort that the city has done for the previous years in relation for CBDRP, at least makaingun ta nga atoang mga produkto diri sa Mandaue, are actually products coming from an accredited facility or program,” said Manzano.

Furthermore, Manzano mentioned that five more barangays are expected to undergo deliberation by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearance by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency soon.

Currently, the city boasts 13 drug-cleared barangays, namely Cambaro, Canduman, Casuntingan, Mantuyong, Basak, Paknaan, Casili, Tabok, Opao, Bakilid, Tawason, Tingub, and Subangdaku.

