Cavite: Suspected drug pusher throws grenade at cop, gets killed during scuffle with lawman

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | December 08,2023 - 01:35 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man accused of being a drug pusher was killed after he allegedly threw a grenade and tried to grab the gun of the policeman that resulted in a scuffle in Bacoor City, Cavite on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

A video showed the moment when a man was being chased by a police officer, who was serving a warrant of arrest, down the street in Cavite.

In the video, the suspect can be seen refusing to back down and engaged in an armed confrontation with the officer which then turned deadly.

Incident happened in Bacoor City, Cavite

A police report said that the incident took place in Bagong Kalsada, Barangay Zapote 1, Bacoor City at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Andy Sacred y Tolentino, jobless and a resident of Barangay Talaba 6 in the city.

Sacred is reportedly an elementary graduate and lived together with his partner in the barangay.

Serving of warrant of arrest in Cavite

According to the report, personnel from the Warrant Section of Bacoor Component City Police Station went to the area to serve a warrant of arrest against Sacred.

The warrant was issued by Judge Maricar Sa Prodon Sidon of the Regional Trial Court Branch 113 for violations of possession and selling of dangerous drugs.

However, Sacred allegedly threatened police with a hand grenade if they would arrest him.

Despite the police’s efforts to pacify Sacred, he allegedly jumped from the window of his house and ran away to evade arrest.

Grenade thrown, scuffle with policeman

After seeing that, an officer immediately chased him. During the chase, Sacred threw a hand grenade at the police. Fortunately, it did not explode.

Shorty after, police caught up with Sacred, whom the policeman managed to pin down with Sacred lying facing the ground with the foot of the policeman on his back to prevent him from trying to run and escape again.

But policeman then had his service firearm on his right hand and he was holding a cellphone on his left hand as he called for backup.

It was then that Sacred suddenly rolled on his back and then tried to grab the policeman’s firearm.

Gun went off during scuffle, killing suspect

And a scuffle for possession of the policeman’s gun ensued.

During the scuffle, the gun reportedly fired towards the suspect which resulted to his death.

The report said that policeman requested for the assistance of Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the crime scene for the technical aspect of the investigation.

He also requested for Explosives and Ordinance Disposal (EOD) to process the hand grenade that did not explode.

According to the report, police are preparing the documents for endorsement to the Prosecutor’s Office.

