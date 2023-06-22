Colon night market, 2 others add P1.2M to Cebu City’s coffers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government earned at least P1.23 million in cash tickets or “arkabalas” from the night market operations held in three locations in the city from November 2022 to May 2023.

Based on the city’s Economic Enterprise Revenue Collection Section summary collection report, which City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes reported in a letter to the City Council last June 7, the majority, or P1,228,580, of the city’s collection, came from the Colon Night Market.

B. Rodriguez, City Center Night Markets

The night market in B. Rodriguez in January 2023 generated an income of P3,950 for the city, while the city was able to collect P11,830 from the City Center Night Market, which started on May 1 to May 17.

The Market Operations Division manages the city’s market operations under the Office of the City Administrator.

The collectors or sub-collectors of the City Treasurer’s Office collected the “arkabalas” from the vendors of these night market activities.

Night markets’ aim

Mayor Michael Rama said earlier that night market operations in the city aimed to provide alternative livelihood for sidewalk food vendors who would be displaced as the city, in line with its vision for a Singapore-like city, would continue to implement its recovery of sidewalks and setbacks.

To recall, the night market or food strip operations along B. Rodriguez road, dubbed “Chibogan sa B. Rod” was suspended days after its launching, after the vendors and the city allegedly disagreed on the terms of the night market operations.

The city earlier said that some vendors refused to honor the agreement between them and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama; the policy agreed upon was that the vendors would only sell from late afternoon to early morning.

Kamagayan night market

Meanwhile, another night market operation undertaken by the city right now is the Kamagayan Night Market or food strip.

The Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa sa Gugma (GASA) Board of the Cebu City government launched last May 6, 2023, the night market after it recovered the area previously occupied and used as a terminal for southbound vans for hire in the barangay.

