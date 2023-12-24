Firecrackers: Reminders from DOH-7 on using them for Christmas Day, New Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has some reminders to the public, especially during the holiday season when it comes to firecrackers.

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, regional epidemiologist of DOH-7, said in a news forum on December 19, that the DOH had been in the front line of anti-firecracker campaign called the ‘Kontra Paputok.’

Reminders on using firecrackers

And as part of their drive to maintain a peaceful and safe celebration of Christmas and New Year, here are some reminders that Cañal shared on firecrackers.

Reminders

Firecrackers cause injury and endanger health Children should not use any firecrackers Be safe and stay away from exploding firecrackers Never pick used firecrackers Seek immediate medical treatment

The DOH said that mostly children were the victims of firecrackers.

On December 31, these children tend to collect firecrackers that they thought had already exploded.

“Mangkolekta sila and then unfortunately mubuto diay to once they (children) picked it up,” Cañal said.

(They would collect them and unfortunately, this will explode once they (the children) picked it up.)

Monitor children

She advised all parents, especially the mothers to monitor their children to avoid picking up used firecrackers.

Cañal said that they also encouraged the local government units (LGUs) to put up designated displays of fireworks.

“Dili ta unta pwede magpabuto sa atong balay [sud or gawas], sa atong kalsada, but we should have a designated fireworks or firecrackers display [area] in each of the LGU.

(We should not use firecrackers in our homes [inside or outside], in our streets, but we should have a designated fireworks or firecrackers display [area] in each of the LGU.)

Moreover, she advised the public to seek immediate medical treatment if unfortunate events occur involving firecrackers, to avoid getting tetanus.

Firecracker-related injuries

According to Cañal, the DOH-7 has recorded a total of 83 cases of firecracker-related injuries in 2022.

Most of the numbers came from Cebu Province and Cebu City. However, Cañal did not provide the figures for each area.

In 2023, Central Visayas has eight cases of firecracker-related injuries, according to DOH.

Cañal said that the factor, which contributed to the decrease of cases, was the efforts Of the LGUs who found ways in advocating safe celebrations during the holiday season.

Kwitis, triangle, lantaka

The fireworks that usually caused injuries based on their cumulative report was “kwitis” or skyrocket.

The second one was the “triangle” while others were not identified by the DOH.

“Naa tay mga unknown nga kung atoa sila e-interview (ang victims) based sa atong case investigation form nga gina fill-upan sa mga hospitals, district hospitals, or RHUs (rural health units) nakita nato atong mga cases, wala sila kahibaw kung basta kay gihatag, napalit, wala sila kahibaw kung unsa toy pangalan. Kana siyay pinakalisod kay unknown siya,” Cañal said.

(We have unknown kind of firecrackers when we interview (the victims) based on our case investigation form that they filled up in the hospitals, district hospitals or RHUs (rural health units), we saw that from our cases that they did not know what kind of firecrackers they used, it is just given, bought, and they did not know the name of it. That is the one that is difficult because it is unknown.)

The third one is the “lantaka” (an improvised firecracker mostly made of bamboo), and another is the “magic fountain.”

Adding to the list of injury-causing firecrackers were Judas’ belt, hotdog, and the crying cow.

Firecracker zone

With this, she called all the LGUs to have a proper monitoring on the designated firecracker or fireworks zone during the festivity.

“Let us consider the bad side. Nindot man ning magpabuto ta (It is fun if we use firecrackers), but it has to be in a designated area in the LGU,” Cañal said.

In Cebu City, the firecracker zone is located at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Moreover, she is also calling the manufacturers of firecrackers to be responsible with their products for the children’s safety.

Last December 19, the secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged the LGUs to pass ordinances that will ban the use of firecrackers and individual fireworks displays in their local units.

“Ako ay nananawagan na sana ay magkaroon ng lokal na ordinansa [banning fireworks display in communities]. Anyway kaya namang i-celebrate ang Bagong Taon nang maayos [kahit walang paputok],” DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said.

(I am calling that I hope there will be a local ordinance [banning fireworks display in communities]. Anyway, we can still celebrate the New Year properly [even without fireworks or firecrackers].)

Firecracker regulations

It can also be recalled that last 2017, former President Rodrigo Durterte signed the Executive Order (EO) No. 28 which provided regulations on the use of firecrackers in the country.

Duterte said in his EO that rules and regulations on the use of firecrackers were needed due to the continuous substantial number of firecracker-related injuries every year.

His EO was in accordance with Republic Act 7183 which mandates to regulate and control the manufacture, sale, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices consistent for public safety.

