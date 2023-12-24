Kim Chiu confirms split with Xian Lim: ‘Sometimes love is not enough’

Kim Chiu confirmed that she and actor Xian Lim have indeed broken up after more than a decade of relationship, with the actress saying that “sometimes love is not enough.”

“End of a love story. It took me awhile to say this until today,” Chiu said via her Instagram page on Saturday, Dec. 23. “We owe our supporters the truth, but we also respect each other’s time of healing.”

“In a relationship, love is always a significant factor, but sometimes love is not enough,” Chiu added.

Lim penned a separate statement on Instagram about their breakup.

The actress-TV host thanked their supporters for their love and understanding, and at the same time asked them for kindness and respect as the former couple begin the “new chapters” of their separate lives.

“We shared more than a decade of love, each other’s support system, and many beautiful memories. It was our mutual decision to transition our relationship into what we hope to be a lifelong friendship,” she noted.

Addressing Lim, Chiu wrote, “Thank you for the almost 12 years of beautiful memories together one can never imagine. You will always have a place in my heart. Thank you for showing me what love is.”

Chiu’s admission followed several months of speculation of her and Lim’s separation after their absence from one another’s social media posts.



RELATED STORIES

Kim Chiu denies breakup with Xian Lim: ‘Grabe! Kayo talaga’

Kim Chiu spends P100,000 for dinner in HK: ‘Pagkain naman yun, ok na yun’

Kim Chiu mikompirmar nga ‘Naka-hang ngayon’ and status sa iyang love life, buwag na gyud kaha silang Xian?