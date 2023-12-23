Ruffa Gutierrez nasubo sa pagkamatay sa iyang iro nga si Simba

Grabe ang kasubo nga gibati sa aktres nga si Ruffa Gutierrez sa pagkamatay sa iyang fur baby nga si Simba.

Sa iyang Instagram post niadtong Disyembre 18, mipagawas si Ruffa og mga hulagway kauban ang iyang pinangga nga si Simba.

“Simba, you were the friendliest, the most handsome, most energetic fur baby! I never liked big dogs but I changed my mind when I met you 5 years ago because you were such a playful cutie,” sey pa ni Ruffa.

Gihinumduman usab ni Ruffa nga hilig kaayo mo kitkit si Simba og sapatos o dili ba kaha mga tsinelas kaniadtong bata pa kini.

“You would always wanna snuggle and sleep next to me until you grew so big that you needed your own bed. I will miss your wagging tail & loud barks every time I would come home and give you a treat,” matud pa ni Ruffa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag)

Mensahe ni Ruffa para sa iyang fur baby, “Simba, i will always be grateful for the time we had together. Thank you for all the precious memories. Until we meet again.”

“I love you my biggest fur baby! Sleep tight.”

Daghan usab ang mipadangat sa ilang kasubo sa pagkamatay ni Simba.

“Our hearts are broken with you Ruffy. You grieve much for you have loved much,” matud pa sa usa ka higala ni Ruffa.

Si Carla Abellana miingon, “Oh no. I’m so sorry, Ate Ruffa.”

“Argh. I’m so sorry to hear this Ruffie. I wish I could come over and hug you,” sey ni Donita Rose.

Sa lain nga Instagram post, miingon si Ruffa, “My heart is still filled with sadness and so much pain. Our home is more quiet without your energetic presence around.”

“Your unconditional love was truly the greatest gift of all, Simba. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being such a special part of our lives.”

Dugang ni Ruffa nga mas ma-miss pa niya si Simba karong adlaw sa Pasko.

