Ruffa Gutierrez agrees to settle former househelps’ claims

But lawyer says actress did not know case was elevated to DOLE-NCR

Ruffa Gutierrez has chosen to comply with the decision of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to settle the claims of her former house help who filed a labor complaint against her in July 2022.

The DOLE ruling went in favor of Gutierrez’s disgruntled house help, who alleged that they were kicked out of the actress’ Ayala, Alabang home without receiving their salaries.

The ruling was made public by P3PWD Party-List Rep. Rowena Guanzon on April 1, who appealed to the actress to learn from this incident. On Twitter last April 1, Guanzon thanked those who helped in the case of the two women from Negros Occidental who sought her assistance in the labor complaint filed against Gutierrez, with a video message to the actress to settle the case.

On the other hand, TV personality Ogie Diaz made public DOLE’s decision dated September 2022 on his YouTube vlog last March 31.

Gutierrez has remained mum on the issue, but her family lawyer Atty. Mariglen Abraham-Garduque confirmed in an official statement via Inquirer Bandera that the actress is willing to pay the requisite renumeration mandated by DOLE.

“We were able to secure yesterday a copy of the DOLE-NCR decision after hearing the case of the 2 househelps. The award given was a mitigated amount of a total of Php13,299.92 for both of the complainants already which Ruffa is willing to pay,” Abraham-Garduque said.

It can be recalled that Diaz noted in his vlog that Gutierrez was ordered to settle an aggregate amount of P13,299.92, unpaid wages, and pro-rated 13th month pay within 10 days.

While the seasoned actress is willing to settle the fees, Abraham-Garduque pointed out that Gutierrez supposedly did not receive any decision regarding the labor complaint, and discovered it through media reports.

“Yes, Ruffa read the news articles. She was surprised because she did not receive any notice, order or decision regarding that case. In other words, she did not know that a case against her was filed by her former househelps at DOLE-NCR,” the lawyer said.

Gutierrez’s legal counsel then noted that the actress attended a hearing before the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) at Muntinlupa, although the former house helpers were absent at that time.

“The last time Ruffa heard from them was when we attended a hearing before the [PAO] at Muntinlupa but said househelps failed to appear. Then at SENA-NLRC (Single Entry Approach-National Labor Relations Commission), they claimed 50k damages for each of them, 50k attorney’s fees, plane fare of 8k [and 11] days unpaid wages,” said Abraham-Garduque.

“The parties failed to settle because Ruffa felt that the claims were unreasonable and she was only willing to pay for 7 days unpaid wages which she failed to give because the househelps left without waiting for her. Thereafter Ruffa did not hear anything from them anymore until this news of the decision from DOLE-NCR,” she added.

