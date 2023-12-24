Samboy Lim passes away at 61

MANILA, Philippines—Avelino “Samboy” Lim, the Philippine Basketball Association legend, has passed away. He was 61.

Lim’s family announced his death on his official Facebook page on Saturday.

“Our hearts are broken… Today, December 23, 2023, our dearly beloved Samboy passed away peacefully,” the post read.

“During his final moments at the Medical City, he was tenderly cared for by Lelen, Jamie, Johannes, sister Malou, nephews AP, Alby & wife Kates, best friends: Allan Caidic & Robert Evangelista. His loved ones abroad: sister Ate Coy – Maricor, Dan, and niece, Danielle together with Jun Zarate, Coach Larry Albano bade Samboy goodbye via online chat. Lelen’s siblings: Gigi, Dixon, family and friends: Manang Marilyn, Tino Pinat, Jimmy Go were also able to bid him farewell.”

In 2014, the PBA Hall of Famer fell into a coma after suffering a cardiac arrest during an exhibition game while on the bench.

“We thank Samboy’s amazing team of doctors headed by Dr. Luigi Segundo, physical therapists, nurses, caregivers, family and friends who, for the last 9 years, took excellent care of him.”

Lim was a nine-time PBA champion, including a Grand Slam in 1989 as an integral part of the San Miguel Beermen.

He was also a winner on the international stage with the Philippine team, winning the gold in the 1985 Fiba Asia Championship and two more golds in the Southeast Asian Games.

“Please pray for Samboy. He needs our prayers as we commend his soul to the loving arms of our Lord God. Please have mercy on Samboy and grant him everlasting peace.”

“Heaven gained an angel just in time for Christmas. We love you Samboy, thank you for loving all of us unconditionally, no more pain nor suffering! Goodbye for now… you will be in our hearts forever.”

