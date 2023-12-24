3 ARQ Boxing Stable pugs to fight in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon XIII’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three ARQ Boxing Stable pugs will add more spice to the “Kumong Bol-Anon XIII” slugfest on December 28 at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Boholano boxing fans won’t just be treated to an exciting world-title eliminator showdown between PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Jake “El Bambino” Amparo and former world champion Pedro “Kid General” Taudarn in the main event.

ARQ’s reigning Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Silver flyweight champion April Jay Abne (13W-1L, 6KOs) will also fight in the Kumong Bol-Anon XIII’s undercard.

He will face journeyman Ariston Aton (9-9,5KOs) of Cagayan de Oro City in an eight-rounder non-title bout in the flyweight division.

Abne snagged the OPBF silver flyweight title via a thrilling split decision win against former world title challenger Robert Paradero last August in Lapu-Lapu City.

Abne’s stablemate Brix Piala (7-1,2KOs) takes on Jhunriel Ramonal (17-11-6, 10KOs) of Cagayan de Oro in a 10-rounder bout in the featherweight division.

Also, the unbeaten Rodex Piala (9-0,1KO), the brother of Brix Piala, will square off with Reycar Auxillo (4-3-1,3KOs) of Bohol. They will battle for eight rounds in the featherweight division.

Besides the world title eliminator, two regional title showdowns will be featured in the fight card.

On the other hand, PMI’s Gerwin “Gladiator” Asilo will fight Aljum “Nightmare” Pelecio of Elorde Boxing Gym for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight strap in the co-main event.

The other regional title bout will have Joseph Sumabung versus Erson Trinidad for the vacant WBF Australasian minimumweight title.

The rest of the undercard bouts will have Angilou Dalogdog vs. Roland Jay Biendima, Jhunrille Castino vs. Ryan Rey Ponteras, Richard Laspona vs. Raffy Chavit, and Sugarey Leonard Pores vs. Aldrian Dulayba.

