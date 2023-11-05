Kim Chiu denies breakup with Xian Lim: ‘Grabe! Kayo talaga’

Kim Chiu gave the assurance that she and longtime boyfriend Xian Lim are still very much happy together, as she categorically shot down rumors that the two of them have broken up.

Talks of their split came up during the thanksgiving press conference for Chiu’s TV series “Linlang,” which she denied and brushed off.

Chiu briefly denied the split allegations after she was asked about the status of her relationship with Lim on the sidelines of “Linlang’s” thanksgiving press conference.

“Grabe! Kayo talaga (That’s too much, you guys),” Chiu said, when a reporter asked if she and the Kapuso actor parted ways for good. “Baka nali-linlang lang kayo (You all seemed to have been deceived by rumors).”

The actress-host then shared that she and Lim are “doing okay,” while hinting that the entertainment industry has the tendency to be deceiving.

“Okay naman po kami ni Xi. Mapanlinlang lang ang showbiz, pero maayos naman [kami]. Masaya naman po (Xi and I are okay. Showbiz can be very deceiving. But we’re okay. We’re happy),” Chiu said, referring to the actor using his nickname.

Chiu and Lim have been in a relationship since 2012, although they confirmed their romance only in 2018. Prior to their confirmation, they are in a love team called “KimXi” where they worked together in numerous projects including “My Binondo Girl,” “Bride for Rent,” and “The Story of Us,” to name a few.

In a heartfelt birthday greeting to her boyfriend, the “It’s Showtime” host said Lim is someone who “holds her heart” in July 2023, while the actor declared that he’s “truly, madly, and deeply in love” with her in April of this year.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Kim Chiu, Xian Lim travel to Paris for Christmas

Kim Chiu on sister’s miraculous recovery, dealing with fake friends

Kim Chiu on reunion with Cebuano high school barkadas: ‘Nag piti piti jud ang pag binisaya ani ba…Lingaw kaayo!!!’