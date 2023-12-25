Phivolcs logs over 6,500 aftershocks after magnitude 7.4 Surigao quake
MANILA, Philippines — Over 6,500 aftershocks were recorded following the Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur, state seismologists said on Monday.
Of the 6,519 aftershocks recorded, only 61 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 to 6.6, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The earthquake struck near Hinatuan at 10:37 p.m. on Dec. 2, said Phivolcs.
Phivolcs initially pegged the temblor’s magnitude to be at 6.9 but later upgraded it to magnitude 7.4 on Dec. 3.
Three were killed and 74 were injured due to the temblor, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
