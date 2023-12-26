PBA: Thompson helps Ginebra get Christmas win over TNT

MANILA, Philippines–Scottie Thompson canned a pair of clutch threes to seal Barangay Ginebra’s 86-78 win over TNT and a place in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals before a big Christmas Day crowd at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Thompson finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Gin Kings overcame a shorthanded Tropang Giga side that played minus import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jayson Castro to injuries.

Ginebra improved to 6-3, tied with San Miguel Beer for fourth spot in the PBA standings and it now shifts focus on trying to gain a twice-to-beat advantage given to the top four teams after the eliminations.

TNT fell to a share of seventh and eighth with Rain or Shine at 4-5, needing to win its last two matches to have a strong chance of going into the quarters.

The Tropang Giga got a big game from Calvin Oftana, whose 27 points were not enough to eke out a win over the Gin Kings.

Oftana was held in check late by Thompson as he took the role of manning his Gilas Pilipinas teammate from the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Thompson’s first trey gave Ginebra an 82-76 lead with 1:39 remaining, a timely attempt from beyond the arc after his team made just one out of the previous 15 tries.

His second turned out to be a dagger from the top of the key as Ginebra stretched the gap to 85-78 with 32 seconds to go.

The scores:

GINEBRA 86—Standhardinger 22, Bishop 15, Thompson 12, J. Aguilar 11, Ahanmisi 11, Malonzo 7, Pringle 6, Tenorio 2, David 0, Onwubere 0.

TNT 78—Oftana 27, Ponferrada 14, Khobuntin 13, Williams K. 7, Aurin 6, Montalbo 5, Galinato 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Cruz 0, Tolomia 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 13-21, 37-37, 59-65, 86-78.

