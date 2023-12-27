Firework-related injuries rise to 52 —DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Five cases of traumatic amputation are among the 24 firework-related injuries recorded from 6 a.m. December 25 to 5:59 a.m. December 26 across the country.

That is according to the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday.

The DOH said that these would bring the total of recorded firework-related injuries to 52 with less than a week before New Year’s eve.

Of the five cases of traumatic amputations, three involved minors and the remaining two involved adults.

“Ang limang amputation ay nagresulta sa pagkawala o pagkaputol ng mga daliri at kamay (The five amputations resulted in the loss or severing of fingers and hands),” said the DOH in a statement.

The five cases of amputation were recorded in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Davao Region, Metro Manila, and Central Visayas.

The DOH said 22, or 92 percent, accidents occurred inside homes or near roads.

Additionally, 21, or 88 percent of the injured, were actively involved in the use of fireworks, and of these, 16 individuals, or 67 percent, sustained injuries due to the use of illegal fireworks.

Of the 52 total injuries recorded, the DOH reported that 20 or 38 percent occurred in Metro Manila, 6 or 12 percent in Central Luzon, and 5 or 10 percent in Soccsksargen.

