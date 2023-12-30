New Year’s resolutions: Thinking beyond the ordinary

CEBU CITY, Philippines– As the clock eagerly approaches midnight on New Year’s Eve, many of us engage in the age-old tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions for the coming year.

Health, fitness, and career goals often take center stage in our aspirations, and while undeniably vital, there’s an exhilarating allure in venturing beyond the ordinary resolutions.

Let’s spice up your personal growth journey with some delightfully unconventional New Year’s resolutions that promise a dash of novelty and a sprinkle of creativity.

Learn a niche skill

Why not add a touch of flair to your skill set by delving into the uncommon? Juggling, fire dancing, or lock-picking—pick a skill that adds a unique feather to your cap and doubles as a quirky conversation starter. Break free from the routine and infuse a bit of excitement into your everyday with this resolution.

Digital detox weekends

Escape the digital hustle and bustle by designating specific weekends for a digital detox. Unplug from smartphones, tablets, and computers, and use this time to reconnect with nature, indulge in hobbies, or simply enjoy quality moments with loved ones. This resolution promotes a healthier relationship with technology, ushering in a sense of balance.

Start a one-sentence journal

For those intimidated by the prospect of a lengthy daily journal, simplify the process with a single sentence capturing the essence of your day. This minimalist approach offers a manageable alternative while creating a delightful snapshot of your year, one sentence at a time.

Embrace the art of failure

Bid farewell to the fear of failure and instead, welcome it as an indispensable stepping stone to success. Make conquering new challenges your goal, even if success doesn’t greet you on the first attempt. This resolution isn’t just about embracing failure; it’s about fostering a growth mindset and summoning resilience when faced with setbacks.

Cultivate mindfulness in everyday tasks

Transform mundane moments into meaningful experiences by infusing mindfulness into your daily activities. Whether it’s savoring the textures, flavors, and sensations of your meals or being fully present during a leisurely walk, this resolution aims to elevate your overall well-being through a heightened sense of gratitude and awareness.

Random acts of kindness bingo

Inject a game-like element into spreading positivity by creating a bingo card filled with random acts of kindness. From paying for someone’s coffee to leaving an uplifting note, challenge yourself to complete a row or column each month. This resolution not only brightens others’ days but also sparks creativity in your quest to make a positive impact.

Read outside your comfort zone

Expand your literary universe by committing to read books from genres or authors you wouldn’t typically explore. Whether it’s delving into the realms of science fiction, poetry, or non-fiction, this resolution broadens your perspective and introduces you to new ideas and writing styles.

In a world where common New Year’s resolutions hold their undeniable merits, embracing the unconventional introduces an exciting and unpredictable dimension to your personal development journey.

Whether you find joy in mastering a quirky skill, attaining mindfulness, or spreading kindness, these resolutions beckon you to step boldly beyond your comfort zone, welcoming the new year with a spirit of adventure and creativity.

Here’s to a year teeming with growth, resilience, and the sheer joy of embracing the unexpected!

Cheers!

READ MORE:

Netizen in Cebu hopes to spread positivity with acts of kindness