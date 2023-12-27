DOH-7 hopes for lower cases firecracker-related injuries

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has recorded 14 firecracker-related injuries from December 21 to December 27, 2023.

According to the data issued by DOH-7, eight cases were reported in Bohol Province, three in Cebu Province, two in Cebu City, and one in Mandaue City.

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, the head of the Regional Epidemiologist and Surveillance Unit (RESU) of DOH-7, reported that the youngest victim was nine years old.

She added that the top firecrackers causing injuries were “lantaka,” goodbye Philippines, and whistle bomb.

Other cases involved injuries from kwitis, power bomb, shotgun, and triangle.

“Pinakadaghan nato nga anatomical side nga nabuntahan sa parts of the body is ang atoang kamot. Naa pud tay pipila sa mata, sa ulo diri dapit sa forehead, especially sa mga lantaka kay mobuga man gud sila and pipila sa kamot ug sa around the waist,” Cañal said.

Cañal, however, mentioned that the recorded cases this year were 33 percent lower compared to the 21 cases reported in the same period last year.

The DOH is also hopeful that Central Visayas will be able to record zero firecracker casualties this year. But Cañal acknowledged the possibility of an increase in firecracker-related injuries during the New Year celebration.

“We’re not hoping nga ma-zero. Well, tanan man gyud na magpabuto pero we are really aiming to have lower cases,” Cañal said.

The agency has not recorded any cases of amputation from the 14 firecracker-related injuries. Furthermore, DOH-7 has not documented any cases of stray bullets.

