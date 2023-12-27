Apolinar out to impress with new promoter in Prime Fight 3 mainer 

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Pete Apolinar has renewed optimism under a new promoter.

Roughly four months after signing a contract with Prime Stags Sports, Apolinar immediately landed a marquee main event bout in the “Prime Fight 3” fight card at the SM Sky Hall in SM Seaside City Cebu on Friday, December 29.

The 28-year-old San Pablo, Laguna native takes on unbeaten Chinese prospect Lingjie Xia for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental featherweight title for 12 rounds.

For Apolinar, he was very grateful for the opportunity given to him to rebuild his once budding boxing career.

“Sobrang saya po kasi may mga tao pa pong naniniwala sa akin po. Sabi nga ni eh, if God closes the door he opens the windows, kaya malaking pasasalamat ko po sa bagong team ko ang Prime Stags Sports,” Apolinar told CDN Digital.

“Sila po ang nagbigay sa akin ng panibagong chance magbalik ulit po sa boxing,” he added.

Apolinar, a former prospect from the Omega Boxing Gym, last fought in April. He won over Reymond Empic via unanimous decision, while he was still with the Omega Boxing Gym.

It was his first fight since his back-to-back defeats in 2022 against Japanese opponents Yoshiki Takei and Hayato Tsutsumi where he lost his OPBF super bantamweight title in Japan.

This time, he has renewed optimism mainly for the new people surrounding him.

As a testament of his gratitude to his new promoter, he changed his moniker from “Thunder” to “Prime Fight.”

“Motivated naman po ako palagi pero mas iba yung hatak ngayon ang motivation drive ko po ngayon. Kasi nga po una sa mga tao sa paligid ko po mga nagbibigay po sakin ng tiwala at lubos na suporta po,” Apolinar said.

Apolinar spent some time in Baguio City to train alongside former WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales, unbeaten prospect Carl Jammes Martin, and Mike Plania.

Amidst his motivation, Apolinar also felt pressure fighting in the main event. Still, he is more determined to win.

“Sa confidence nandiyan naman po yan parati sa mga boxers at naniniwala po ako na kaya ko po na manalo nang malinis at safe sa laban. Pero hindi ko naman po ina underestimate yung kalaban ko lalo na at undefeated pa po sya at mas veteran,” Apolinar said.

Currently, Apolinar has 17 wins with 10 knockouts and four defeats.

Xia has a 9-0-1 (win-loss-draw) card with two knockouts.

Apolinar and Xia will face each other for the first time in tomorrow’s presser at the USANA Cebu office.

