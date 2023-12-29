Gullas Cup Sports Tournament: Grander when it opens in January 

TAGBILARAN City, Philippines — One of Cebu’s premier sports tournaments, the Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup Cebu First District Sports Tournament features more sports events for its 2024 staging.

At least five sports disciplines will be featured in the annual sports event will unfold on January 27, 2023, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in the City of Naga.

Newest sports addition

The event was officially launched on December 27, 2023, at the University of the Visayas (UV)-Minglanilla Campus. Spearheading the launching were organizers Deej Pantinople and Jeanneth Villagonzalo.

Besides its centerpiece basketball tournament, it will have a football, table tennis, boxing, and push bike competitions as the newest addition to this annual sports affair.

Regular sports events

Its regular sports events, the volleyball, badminton, and lawn tennis will remain to cater young and promising athletes under Cebu’s first district.

Three component cities and three municipalities comprise the participants of the Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup Cebu First District Sports Tournament.

Participating towns, cities

These cities and towns include Carcar City, Talisay City, Sibonga, San Fernando, and Minglanilla.

The basketball tournament format will have a single round robin in the elimination. The team that secures a sweep will automatically advance to the finals.

Teams No.3 and No. 4 will figure in a knockout match, with the winner taking on the No. 2 seed for the right to challenge the top qualifier in the championship.

In case there’s no sweep, the top two teams will enjoy twice-to-beat advantage over their lower-ranked rivals in the crossover semifinals. The survivors will then figure in best-of-three title showdown.

Cash prizes for winning teams

Over P200,000 worth of cash prizes awaits the winning teams in the tournament courtesy of its main sponsor, Emil’s Chicken.

Those who want to watch the games can catch its live streaming on Facebook via the Gullas Cup page.

As an innovation in the local sports scene, the Gullas Cup will adapt the Instant Replay System (IRS) which is a first in its existence. The IRS is crucial for coaches to exercise their rights to challenge the referee’s questionable call in the final two minutes of the game.

