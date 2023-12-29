Sinulog boat race expects more fishermen to participate in 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The annual boat race every Sinulog is expecting more fishermen to join in the competition on January 20, 2024.

Notably known as the Balik Baroto Regatta sa SRP (South Road Properties), David “Kuya Boy” Odilao Jr., the father of Sinulog, said in a media briefing on Thursday, Dec. 28, that they would expect more than 60 participants next year.

The why of Sinulog boat race

These participants would come from various towns in Cebu province. Besides that, they are also inviting banca operators in other places outside Cebu such as Subiran Regatta of Tacloban, Paraw Regatta of Iloilo, and Vinta Racers of Zamboanga, among others.

Odilao said that the Balik Baroto was a way to remind the public that barotos were the mode of transportation during the absence of cars, motorcycles, and other modern vehicles.

Moreover, the program will also serve as a way to help the “marginalized” fishermen especially when they could not afford buying a motor or electric machine when they fish in the sea.

Cash prizes

Through this event, they will give prizes for winners and consolation prizes to the fishermen as their way of helping them.

For the 1st place winner, they will receive P100,000; the 2nd place will receive P75,000; and 3rd place is P50,000; 4th and 5th placers will also receive their prizes that range between P30,000-P40,000.

Meanwhile, for the 6th to 10th placers, they will receive P20,000; and for the finishers or those who failed to place, they will receive P10,000.

The organizers would also be giving barotos to the winners, Odilao said.

Each baroto will be occupied by two fishermen.

Qualifications

The baroto must be 16 to 18 feet with a layag (sail) and only ‘certified true fishermen’ are allowed to join are among the requirements in joining the event.

There will also be a competition of layag and the winner will receive P50,000.

Odilao said that they would require the fishermen to submit a certification issued by their barangay captain or mayor to prove their occupation.

The competing participants will race from Il Corso to Ludo and Luym wharf with a distance of five to six nautical miles.

The registration is free of charge and the deadline for it is two days before the event.

The event will start at 8 a.m. but the participants must be in the venue by 6 to 7 a.m. because the organizers would also check if the participants are physically fit enough to join the activity.

Personnel from the Philippine Red Cross and Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) will also be present during the event to ensure the safety of the participants.

