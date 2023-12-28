Motorcycle driver dead in road crash

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 31-year-old motorcycle driver died in a vehicular accident on ML Quezon Highway, Looc, Barangay Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday evening, December 27, 2023, after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a van.

The motorcycle driver was identified as Ronil Hinautan, a resident of San Miguel, Cordova town. Aside from Hinautan, his passenger sustained injuries and was immediately brought to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle and the van were traveling in opposite directions.

Upon arriving at the said place, the van suddenly made a left turn. It was seen in the CCTV footage that the van even managed to turn on its signal light, but Hinautan failed to stop his motorcycle, and as a result, he eventually crashed into the van, causing severe injuries.

Hinautan was reportedly traveling at a high speed, making it difficult for him to stop while the van was making a left turn.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while his passenger was admitted for treatment at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

The 29-year-old van driver, a resident of Mahayahay, Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City, is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) pending filing of charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property.

