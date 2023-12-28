Kumong Bol-Anon XIII: PMI, ARQ boxers triumph in undercard fights 

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable and ARQ Sports pugs swept all their bouts in the undercard of the “Kumong Bol-Anon XIII” fight card at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Four of PMI’s boxers, Sugarey Leonard Pores, Richard Laspoña, Juhnrille Castino, and Angilou Dalogdog beat their respective foes, while three of the Cebu-based ARQ Sports pugilists, April Jay Abne, Brix and Rodex Piala bested their opponents.

In the curtain opener, Pores beat Aldrian Dulayba via a six-rounder unanimous decision to remain unbeaten in three bouts with two knockouts, while Dulayba absorbed his first loss in three fghts.

In the second bout, Laspoña scored a first round technical knockout against Raffy Chavit. Laspoña decked Chavit three times en-route to the first round TKO win. He now has a 3-0 (win-loss) with two knockouts, while Chavit suffered his first loss in four outings.

On the other hand, Castino (14W-4L, 4KOs), a former WBF Asia Pacific super bantamweight champion beat Ryan Rey Ponteras (23-23-3,12KOs) via an eight-rounder unanimous decision to join fellow PMI boxers on the winning side.

The win snapped Castino’s three-fight losing streak this year.

Lastly, Dalogdog (9-0, 3KOs) won over Roland Jay Biendima (17-15-1, 10KOs) via a third round technical knockout (TKO).

The bout was stopped by the referee before the fourth round started due to Biendima’s deep gush on his left eyelid. However, Biendima’s corner was utterly surprised as they believed their boxer was still fit to continue fighting.

ARQ BOXERS

Aside from the PMI pugs’ triumph, ARQ’s reigning OPBF silver flyweight champion Abne (14-1, 6KOs) won over Ariston Aton (9-10, 5KOs) after a toe-to-toe eight rounder battle.

The three judges who scored at ringside had it 77-75, 78-74, 78-74, all in favor of Abne.

Also, Rodex Piala (10-0, 1KO) remained unbeaten after he won by an eight-rounder unanimous decision against Marjhun Tabamo (10-22-4,2KOs).

Piala downed Tabamo in the eighth and final round. The scores were 80-71, 80-71, and 79-72, all in favor of Piala.

Wrapping up ARQ Sports’ outing in the “Kumong Bol-Anon XIII” undercard bout was Brix Piala (8-1, 3KOs) who clinched an easy second round technical knockout (TKO) against Jhunrille Ramonal (17-12-6, 10KOs)

Ramonal suffered a cut on his left upper eyebrow in the second round from an accidental headbutt. Ramonal and his trainer had a miscue, resulting to the latter throwing in the towel, while the former was still fit to continue fighting.

This prompted the referee to ultimately end the bout, awarding the TKO win to Piala.

The special attraction, the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian minimumweight championship duel between Joseph Sumabong and Erson Trinidad is still happening as of this writing.

Also scheduled for tonight’s slam bang affair was the WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight showdown against PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Gerwin Asilo against Aljum Pelesio.

The main event pits PMI’s Jake Amparo and former world champion Pedro Taduran for the IBF world minimumweight title eliminator.

