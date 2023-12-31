Rama unlikely to support proposal for another expressway, skyway in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It would be unlikely for Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to support a plan to build another expressway or even a skyway here.

Rama said that having a skyway, especially, would only destroy the city’s historical and heritage value.

“We don’t need a skyway because that will only desecrate the value of privacy, and the price of property and liberty,” Rama said in interview with GMA Super Radyo DYSS.

Councilor Councilor Rey Gealon authored a resolution that seeks the conduct of a study that would determine the feasibility of having another expressway or building a skyway in the city.

Gealon, the former chief of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), said that his proposal would help address congestion problems here.

But Rama thinks otherwise.

Rama said that a skyway would only do more harm than good to Cebu City.

Instead, he proposed the recovery of road setbacks and the installation of more roundabouts.

Rama also wanted the Cebu Country Club transferred as a means to ease traffic at the Banilad-Talamban corridor.

