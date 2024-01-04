Rayver niimagine unsa ang ‘ideal wedding’ para sa uyab niya nga si Julie Anne

Kung sure na gyod ko, siguro gyod mong makahibawo pod. Mao ni ang gisulti ni Rayver Cruz kabahin sa plano niya nga magpakasal sa singer-actress nga si Julie Anne San Jose.

Apan matud pa niya nga, samtang siguro na siya nga kinsa ang iyang pakaslan ug walay lain pa nga si Julie Anne, wala pa siyay giset nga timeline para niini sa pagkakaron.

Sugod sa pagdate ni Rayver ug Julie Anne

Miangkon sila si Rayver ug si Julie Anne sa publiko, niadtong ilang “JulieVerse” concert, nga nagsugod na sila nga nagdate niadtong Nobyembre 26, 2022.

Usa ka tuig ang nilabay sa ilang pagangkon nga nagsugod na sila og date, si Rayver, 34, niingon nga, “It’s hard to declare anything definite, but for sure, this will happen soon because we’re not getting any younger.

Walay timetable pa

“There’s no timetable but, definitely, I want to have my own family soon. I know this is what you want to hear: ‘Yes, I will marry Julie Anne San Jose.’ I just can’t say the exact time, but God knows, and she knows, how much I love her,” matud pa ni Rayver.

Niangkon si Rayver nga nakit-an niyang kataw-anan kung pangutan-on siya sa mga showbiz nga reporters mahitungod sa specific nga detalye kabahin sa iyang wedding plans.

“To be honest, I just laugh at questions like that because I really can’t share when I intend to propose to her. I will only spoil the surprise if I do. Also, if I declare something and it doesn’t happen when expected, I will surely get criticized,” matud pa ni Rayver sa di pa lang dugay nga interview niya sa Inquirer Entertainment.

Ideal wedding ni Rayver

“I just know deep in my heart that it’s really meant for Julie Anne. We also want to enjoy our relationship as boyfriend-girlfriend first.

“Again, when the right time comes, you will know. This will be in God’s time, all things considered. I respect her family so much. I respect Julie Anne so much,” matud pa ni Rayver.

Rodjun ang ideal nga family man

Nipadayag hinoon ang aktor kung unsa kaniya ang usa ka ideal wedding.

“I just want it simple. I still want to get married in a church. My family and I still hear Mass every Sunday. We may not go together anymore—because my brother Rodjun lives with his family up north, while my other brother, Omar, is now based in Cebu—but we make sure to fulfill our weekly obligation to Him,” matud pa sa aktor.

Giconsiderar hinoon niya nga ang role model niya kay si Rodjun kabahin sa unsa ang usa ka “family man.”

Matud pa niya: “I actually don’t need any advice from him anymore. I learn just by observing him. I consider him the perfect role model. I’m lucky to have a big brother like him—he’s a family man. Don’t you see how cute his son Joaquin is? If you have a Kuya like him who supports you all the way, you’ll be okay.”

Centro sa ilang relasyon

Nishare si Rayver, kabahin ni Julie Anne, kung ngano sila pa gihapon ang nagkuyog karon ug kini tungod nga “they click” kuno.

“We’re so much alike. We share everything—our kind of music, our interests. You will surely say the same thing about us when you see us on TikTok. Aside from that, we’re both family-oriented and God-fearing. We’re also cheerful and happy people,” matud pa niya.

Pagtulun-an sa kanhi uyab

Sa wala pa sila nagdate ni Julie Anne, si Rayver kay nakarelasyon sila ni Janine Gutierrez, samtang si Julie Anne kapares niya si Benjamin Alves.

Gipangutana si Rayver unsa ang pagtulun-an nga nakat-unan niya sa iyang karelasyon kaniadto nga maapply niya karon sa iyang relasyon karon.

Nitubag ang aktor nga: I don’t think about my experiences from past relationships anymore. When I love a person, I give the relationship my all. I just know that if you make God the center of your relationship, everything will be okay.”

Mga holiday ni Rayver

Sa pasko, nisaad si Rayver nga mobisita siya ni Julie Anne ug sa pamilya niini.

“That wasn’t much of a hassle because she also lives in the north and their house is close to Rodjun’s,” matud pa sa aktor.

Sa dihang gipangutana si Rayver, nga kanhi talent sa ABS-CBN nga nibalhin ngadto sa karibal nga network nga GMA 7, nga ihulagway ug unsa ang 2023 para kaniya, nitubag kini nga: “I’m so thankful. I feel super blessed. I don’t take for granted all the projects that the Kapuso network entrusted me to do. I constantly work on improving myself. I feel flattered whenever I’m given the opportunity to be part of an important TV project.

“And already at the start of 2024, my new show will be launched. I’m really excited. ‘Ito ay Asawa ng Asawa Ko,’ which will also feature Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Joem Bascon, Martin del Rosario and Gina Alajar, will be directed by Laurice Guillen,” matud pa niya.