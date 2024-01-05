Mandaue exec: Some JOs contracts won’t be renewed this year

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some contracts of job order employees in the Mandaue City Hall may not be renewed this year.

Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, city administrator of Mandaue City, on Thursday, Jan. 4, said that they could not guarantee that all contracts of job order employees would be renewed this year.

READ: 2024 : Mandaue welcomes new year with launch of Presidencia Clock Tower

Mandaue department heads evaluation on JOs

The renewal would depend on the evaluation of the department heads based on their performance, he said.

“Kay sila man gyud ang naa, nakahibaw gyud ba kung unsay mga performance sa atoang mga JOs. Number 1 performance gyud. Dili gyud nato malikayan nga naay mga reklamo, especially outside, sa ila’ng mga client nga mao gyud mocomplain ba,” said Calipayan.

(Because they are the ones who are there, so they know the performance of our JOs. Their performance is really No. 1. We cannot avoid that there are complaints, especially outside of their clients who would be the ones who would complain.)

READ: Job fair at Cebu City Hall offers 50 positions on Jan. 5

Those who could not help Mandaue

Calipayan said that there would be no definite number of how many employees would not be renewed since this would depend on the evaluation.

“Ang atoa lang gyud, we will not also harbor and continue to maintain employees nga dili na pod makatabang sa Mandaue City,” he said.

(What we are doing is, we will not also harbor and continue to maintain employees who could not help Mandaue City.)

READ: Cebu City gov’t employees face uncertainty over Rama’s ‘rightsizing’ plan

Personal data sheets

Job order employees are currently filling up their updated Personal Data Sheets. They were asked to submit their updated personal data every year. Their appointments are being renewed every six months.

Aside from getting the evaluation from departments heads. The personal data sheets will also be encoded to the Human Resource Information System to expedite their payrolls.

JOs in barangays included

JOs include those city paid JOs in the barangays. Only about 15 to 20 city-paid JOs were appointed depending on how big the barangay is.

For regular employees, they will also undergo an Individual Performance Rating.

Mandaue City has 3,200 JOs and over 900 regular employees.

READ: Act on bills for rightsizing of gov’t functions, Senate urged

‘Rightsizing Program’

Jamaal said that the move is in line with the national government’s rightsizing program, which aims to upskill and reskill the current government workforce.

Aside from this, the city administrator said that they also abolished positions that were created a very long time ago that would already not be applicable and would not be needed in the city and created positions that would be deemed necessary for each department based on the recommendations and studies of the offices.

They are also promoting qualified JOs and rank and file employees depending on their merit and service.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP