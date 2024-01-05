Buildrite Cup cage wars resume on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Three exciting hardcourt matches will highlight the resumption of the Architects & Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the CPA Gymnasium here.

The basketball tournament, featuring 12 teams composed of licensed engineers and architects, has resumed after the holiday break.

The last time the tournament had games was in the middle week of December.

The formidable Mechanical Engineers B-Maxbond aim to finish the elimination round with a sweep as they take on the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Cebu-Sinclair in the opening game at 6:00 p.m.

The Mechanical Engineers B are currently undefeated with four wins. They only need one more win to finish Bracket A with a clean slate.

Regardless of the outcome of their game tomorrow against the architects, the Mechanical Engineers are assured of a quarterfinals berth.

Meanwhile, UAP-Cebu-Sinclair currently holds the No. 4 spot with a 1-3 (win-loss) record.

A win over the top-ranked Mechanical Engineers would boost their chances of making it to Bracket A’s quarterfinals.

Also seeing action tomorrow are the Computer Engineers-Tofil and the Industrial Engineers/Sapal at 7:20 p.m.

Both teams are already assured of quarterfinals slots with their 3-1 records each.

