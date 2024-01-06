Sto. Niño de Cebu image visits hospitals, jails

CEBU CITY — The image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu was brought to some hospitals and jails in Cebu to give the sick and the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) the chance to venerate the Holy Child Jesus as part of the pre-fiesta activities this year.

Fr. Ion Miranda, spokesperson of the Basilica del Sto. Niño de Cebu, said the activities signify that God is always present no matter the hardships one encounters.

“Since the sick and PDLs cannot visit the basilica, the Child Jesus will be the one to visit them to give them hope and light amid the darkness. We know that Sto. Niño, our Lord Jesus Christ, is our light,” he said.

On January 4, the pilgrim image of the Sto. Niño first visited the government-operated Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City. The image was brought to every ward in the facility to allow the sick and hospital workers to venerate it.

Tears of joy were seen in the eyes of the patients as the image came close to them.

Later on, the image was brought to the Talisay City Jail.

On Friday, January 5, the Sto. Niño was brought to the Chong Hua Hospital in Mandaue City and the Mandaue City Jail.

“The visit of the Sto. Niño inside the jail really has a huge impact on our PDLs. Many of them cried,” said Mandaue City Jail Warden Jonathan Baltar.

Upon entry into the jail, PDLs in Sinulog costumes welcomed the image. Some of them waved their hands from afar as detainees went near the image in batches.

In the following days, the Sto. Niño will be brought to other hospitals in Cebu City as well as the Cebu City Jail and the juvenile facility Operation Second Chance also in Cebu City.

Miranda said about 15,000 volunteers have already signified their intentions to help in the various fiesta activities.

At least 5,000 volunteers, including medical personnel will assist during the novena Masses that will start on January 11. Some 10,000 volunteers will help in the annual solemn procession on January 20, a day before the feast of the Child Jesus on January 21.

